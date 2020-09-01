Brooklyn man wanted by HPD for aggravated assault

Steven Houston has an active warrant for aggravated assault. (Source: Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff | September 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 4:20 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a Brooklyn man wanted for aggravated assault.

HPD public information officer Ryan Moore said 49-year-old Steven Houston has an active warrant for aggravated assault after police responded to a report of a stabbing around 11:45 p.m Friday.

When officers arrived in the 1500 block of James Street, they found a 38-year-old man who had been cut with a knife.

Moore said officers learned the incident had occurred in the 100 block of Orchard Street a short time earlier.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment.

If you have any information regarding Houston’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.

