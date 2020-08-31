3,500 students quarantined across state due to positive COVID-19 tests

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced he’s extending his executive order for two more weeks.
Reeves announced the expansion of spectators at school sports to 25% and a statewide mask mandate for an additional two weeks.
“We can always do better, but I am encourages by the efforts by the people in this state,” Reeves said.
He said the state is about where it was case-wise in early July, before a major spike in mid- to late-July. He says the weekly case total has since been cut in half. Monday, less than 300 new cases were reported.
“The next 10 days are crucial,” he said, pointing to the upcoming Labor Day holiday and continued need for social distancing.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said he’s seen encouraging results from schools so far and many have been reporting their results.
For the week of August 24-28, there were 123 cases among teachers and staff and 251 among students. This lead to about 3,500 students to be quarantined.
“I’m real pleased with the work and the collaboration we’ve had, with K-12 schools and with colleges and universities,” Byers said.
