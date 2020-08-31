Tim’s Two Cents podcast with Oak Grove football coach Drew Causey

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Oak Grove High School football coach Drew Causey.
Causey is entering his sixth season leading the Warriors. During his first five seasons, Oak Grove has won nearly two out of every three games, compiling a 44-24 record (64.7 winning percentage).
The Warriors have made the Class 6A playoffs three times under Causey, reaching the state title game the past two seasons.
Causey talks about the program, how past successes set the standards and preparing for an uncertain season under the cloud of the coronavirus pandemic.
