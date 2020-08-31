Temple Baptist Church sends crews to help hurricane victims

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippians are lending all the help they can to the areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg is sending it’s second team out on Tuesday to help.
Twenty volunteers from the church and the Hattiesburg community are currently in Lake Charles providing meals to hurricane victims.
“Right now, we’re trying to figure out the best way to assist down there with communication struggles and power outages that are still in the area,” said Tanner Cade, Temple Baptist Church media director. “We’re just trying to figure out the best way we can give back to that community down there.”
The church is sending a second crew of certified volunteers to DeRidder, Louisiana with chainsaws and tractors to help clear trees, limbs and other damage from roads and homes.
“One of the biggest things right now is clearing out debris, cutting down trees and our team is certified and have a lot of experience with that,” Cade said. “We’re glad to go ahead and go down there and help out when they can.”
Cade says the church sends crews out during many major disasters and tries to do everything it can to help.
“When we have the opportunity to do things like this, we take full advantage,” Cade said. “Just to meet the physical need can lead to a spiritual need as well. Whether it’s here in Hattiesburg or our neighbors in Louisiana, we’re glad to be a part of the bigger picture. Here at Temple Baptist Church, we can’t wait to serve when opportunities come up.”
There are around a dozen volunteers in Tuesday’s team.
If you would like to help out or get more information about what the crews need, you can call the church at 601-450-3000.
