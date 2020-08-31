Pine Belt MAIS prep football roundup

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Presbyterian Christian School Bobcats did not finish well two weeks ago in their season-opening football game, shut out in the second half of a loss at Escambia Academy in Atmore, Ala.
Friday night, the Bobcats turned the table, running away from a narrow halftime lead to top Lamar School 52-28 Friday in a game that was moved to Dobie Holden Stadium on the campus of Pearl River Community College.
PCS (1-1) ran away with the game, literally, piling up 515 yards on 40 rushes. The Bobcats, who led 16-14 at halftime, wore out the Raiders (1-1), outscoring them 36-14 over the final two quarters.
“The kids really responded well after not playing well in week one,” PCS coach Derek White said. “They were getting after it.”
Senior running back Marquis Crosby led the charge, rambling for 286 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries.
Senior Cameron Shaw carried twice for 72 yards and two touchdowns, junior Briggs Sumrall netted 18 yards on 10 carries and scored twice, while sophomore Miles Harris carried twice for 75 yards and a touchdown.
Harris was the main focus of PCS’ passing game, catching eight passes for 101 yards. Junior quarterback Collin Necaise completed 10-of-21 passes for 113 yards with an interception.
All told, the Bobcats rolled up 628 yards total offense.
PCS junior defensive tackle C.J. Buckhalter was a disruptive force, finishing with six tackles, with four for loss, including three sacks.
The Bobcats will travel to McComb Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Parklane Academy. The Pioneers (0-1) dropped their season opener 7-0 Friday to visiting Raleigh High School.
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Cross Kittrell ran for 95 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries Friday as the Jaguars built a 37-0 halftime cushion.
Four other players ran for touchdowns for the Jaguars.
Sophomore Kaden Johnston, who gained 57 yards on 11 carries, opened the scoring on a 4-yard run, and after sophomore Zander Pitts booted a 22-yard field goal. Kittrell broke free for a 40-yard touchdown run to Wayne Academy up 16-0 after a quarter.
The Jaguars added three more touchdowns in the second quarter on Kittrell’s 12-yard run, junior Davion Woulard’s 1-yards run and a 30-yard pass from junior quarterback Stone Ross to sophomore Blaze Beasley.
Sylva Bay ran for a touchdown in each of the final two periods, but Brady Graham’s 1-yard touchdown run helped Wayne Academy keep its comfortable margin.
Wayne Academy will have an open week before welcoming Newton County Academy to Waynesboro at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11.
Sylva Bay (0-2) will host Tri-County Academy at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (2-0) picked up a narrow road win Friday with a 23-22 victory at Riverfield Academy in Rayville, La.
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WDAM) - The Rebels (1-1) ran off to a 35-0 halftime lead to top the visiting Cougars (0-2) Friday.
Columbia Academy managed to generate just 126 total yards, including just 6 yards rushing on 12 carries.
The Cougars scored on a touchdown pass from freshman quarterback Cole Fortenberry to senior Richard Johnson in the third quarter and added a safety in the fourth period.
Fortenberru completed 13-of=32 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown with three interceptions.
Johnson had five catches for 50 yards and a score, while senior Trevor Courtney had seven catches for 60 yards.
The Cougars return home Friday, welcome Brookhaven Academy for a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Lincoln County Cougars (2-0) are coming off a 57-0 victory over Amite School Center Friday.
