Lumberton teen killed in Sunday crash

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 17-year-old from Lumberton was killed in a head-on crash Sunday.
Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne identified the teen as Addison Chambliss.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J spokesman Sgt. Travis Luck, the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on State Route 13 just north of Arthur Lowe Road.
Luck said MHP’s preliminary investigation shows Addison was driving a GMC pickup truck south on the highway when he crossed the center line and hit a northbound SUV head-on.
Addison died at the scene, Luck said. The other people involved in the crash were hurt but are expected to recover from their injuries.
Luck said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
