JCSD, Jones Co. church gathering donations for Laura victims

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - South Mississippi is no stranger to natural disasters, so many residents are lending a helping hand to those who were recently impacted by Hurricane Laura.
After seeing the destruction caused by Hurricane Laura, Jones county knew they had to help in some way.
That’s why the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Trinity Baptist Church are collecting supplies for the victims of the storm.
“We’re asking people to donate, if they could, any non-perishables excluding clothing items. We’re not taking any clothing items at this time,” Sheriff Joe Berlin said. “Stuff like bottled water, plastic items, paper plates or Styrofoam plates, personal hygiene items such as deodorant, toothbrush, toothpaste.”
The sheriff’s department is collecting supplies at the following eight locations around the county:
- Jones County Sheriff’s Department main office, Tuesday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Jones County Sheriff’s Department training center, Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, Tuesday-Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Ellisville Fire Department station #1, Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Johnson Volunteer Fire Department, Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
- Moselle Volunteer Fire Department, Tuesday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Ovett Volunter Fire Department, Tuesday-Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Powers Volunteer Fire Department, Tuesday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, Tuesday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Currently, a few people have offered their pickup trucks to carry the donations to victims.
“And if we get enough goods donated, we’ll use an 18-wheeler trailer and I’ll find somebody that has an 18-wheeler truck that’s willing to help us,” Berlin said.
Berlin says the same generosity has been given to Mississippi in the past.
“It’s just time for us to show up and show out for Laura, who was a devastating hurricane for the Louisiana, Texas area,” Berlin said.
Over on Highway 15, Trinity Baptist Church of Laurel is trying to fill a truck with supplies for Laura victims.
“First and foremost, bottled water, Gatorade, we need baby items such as baby food ,baby formula, diapers, baby wipes, also need adult diapers, hygiene products, male and female,” said Zach Glenan of Trinity Baptist Church.
In addition, the church will accept non-perishable food items.
“We serve God by serving others, and it just lets them know that there are other people out there that are not only praying for them during this time but giving them their time, their efforts and their supplies,” Glenan said.
To donate to Trinity Baptist Church, you can stop by until Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.