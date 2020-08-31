Hit or miss thunderstorms today, highs to reach low 90s

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid 70s. Today will be partly cloudy with a few hit-or-miss t-storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s but the high humidity will make our heat index feel like 100-105°. Temps will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be drier with only a stray shower, but it will still be hot with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat indices between 100-105°.