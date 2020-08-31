Hattiesburg teens charged in grand larceny, auto burglary investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department charged two Hub City teenagers in an ongoing grand larceny auto and auto burglary investigation.
Police said the incidents occurred on Saturday and Sunday in the Cross Creek Parkway area.
Tomaz Hinton, 19, was charged with grand larceny auto and auto burglary.
An unidentified 17-year-old male was charged with auto burglary.
Police said additional charges are pending for both suspects in the investigation.
