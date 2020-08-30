Possible showers and thunderstorms bring in new month

Overnight you can expect it to be humid with lows in the mid-70s.
On Monday there is a 50 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.
For Tuesday we are down to just a 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
Wednesday and Thursday are pretty much dry with highs in the lower 90s on Wednesday and in the mid-90s on Thursday and lows both days in the lower 70s.
For Friday into the weekend look for a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
