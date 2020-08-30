Players of the Pine Belt: Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes

TAYLORSVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Those who grew up with Taylorsville quarterback Ty Keyes could see his potential clear from the start.
“Me and my brother used to play football and go outside,” said Keyes. “He used to hit me hard. He was just making me tough.”
Tartars head coach Mitch Evans soon took notice of Keyes’ talent and named him the team’s starting quarterback when Keyes was just a freshman.
Keyes went on lead Taylorsville to a state title in 2017. That’s when the D1 offers started rolling in.
“This biggest thing is his growth,” said Evans, a former Taylorsville quarterback himself. “We got him in seventh grade when he was actually playing running back and receiver. To watch him develop each year, it’s just unreal and a pleasure to be a part of all this success.”
Keyes is committed to play at Tulane next fall. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound quarterback enters his senior year with more than 12,000 career passing yards, 125 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
With two state titles in three years under his belt, Keyes said he hopes to bring one more back to Taylorsville.
“I’m trying to lead my teammates the right way, on and off the field,” said Keyes.
