Rain chances stick around this weekend

Overnight expect skies to become partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s.
During the afternoon on Sunday, you can expect a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-70s.
There is a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the mid-70s.
Slightly drier weather is forecast for Tuesday into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. There will be a slight chance for mainly an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm each day.
