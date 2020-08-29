Rain chances stick around this weekend

By Rex Thompson | August 29, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 5:02 PM

Overnight expect skies to become partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s.

During the afternoon on Sunday, you can expect a 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-70s.

There is a 60 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and lows in the mid-70s.

Slightly drier weather is forecast for Tuesday into the weekend with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. There will be a slight chance for mainly an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm each day.

