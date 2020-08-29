Players of the Pine Belt: Perry Central’s Jaden Scott planning for Bulldogs’ big year

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - Senior Jaden Scott is well aware that when it comes to the passing game at Perry Central High School, it’s never going to be about volume.
So, Scott said he just has to be focused on making the best of any opportunity that may come his way in the air game.
“We run the ball most of the time,” said Scott, who was named Perry Central’s “Player of the Pine Belt.” . And when we do throw the ball you have to make your opportunity count.”
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Scott, who has started the past three seasons at both receiver and free safety, caught a team-high 20 passes for a team-best 239 yards with two touchdowns in 2019
The numbers may seem slim until one considers that the Bulldogs threw for all of 634 yards and six touchdowns on 48 completions.
“We play what we would call smash-mouth football here where we run the football,” Perry Central coach Wesley McClain said. “We like to run the football.
“Obviously, (Scott) plays an integral part of that as far as blocking on the outside, blocking on the edge because he is big and physical. But we do like to throw it up to him as well. And he does a great job with that as well.”
With his frame and athletic skills, McClain said Scott ought to have a chance to continue his playing career.
“Jaden’s been a good player for us for really four years,” McClain said. “He started when he was a freshman, for sure been a three-year starter on defense and offense. We’re looking for big things. He’s big, he’s physical, obviously, he’s a senior. We’re excited to see what comes with it.
“You look at his size alone, I think he does have the chance to play at the next level. Hopefully, we can get through this season, he’ll have a good senior year and he’ll get a few offers. He doesn’t have any offers right now.”
Scott said he as his fingers crossed on both the season and his future.
“It’s very important since it’s my senior year and I ain’t got (any) offers.,” Scott said. “I just wanna show college coaches what I can do.
“It’s my last ride, so we’ve gotta put it all on the line, try to win (region), win a championship.”
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.