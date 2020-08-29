LIST: Donation efforts in Pine Belt for Hurricane Laura victims

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A number of places in the Pine Belt are accepting donations for Hurricane Laura victims.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and all of the Marion County fire departments will have drop-off locations for people to bring items that will be sent to Lake Charles, LA for hurricane victims.
Items such as canned goods, water, tarps, trash bags and many other household items will be accepted.
Below is a list of the drop-off locations for the Marion County Sherrif’s Office and Marion County fire departments:
- Southwest Marion Station one - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., 478 New Hope Church Rd, Foxworth MS 39483
- Foxworth Fire Station one - 9 a.m. - 6p.m., 2254 HWY 586, Foxworth MS 39483
- Morgantown Fire Department - 9 am. - 5 p.m., 1445 Hwy 587, Morgantown MS 39483
- Marion County Sheriff’s Office - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 219 Broad Street, Columbia MS￼ 39429
- Michaels RV Center - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., 1661 HWY 98E, Columbia MS 39429
- Tri-Community station one - 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., 20 Williamsburg rd. Columbia MS 39429
- TRI-Community station three - 5 p.m. -8 p.m., 3100 HWY44 Columbia,MS 39429
Donations began on Friday, Aug. 28, and will end on Monday, Sept. 7.
Jones Companies, along with community partners, are also gathering donations to be given out in Lousiana for hurricane relief in Lake Charles, Alexandria and Deridder.
Below is the list of items Jones Companies are accepting for donations:
- Ice
- Canned foods
- Dry goods
- Clothing/blankets
- Baby diapers/wipes
- Other non-perishable items
Donations will be collected at the Midtown Market in Hattiesburg and Ramey’s in Columbia on Monday, Aug. 31, and Tuesday, Sept. 1.
FV Recycling, the Columbia Police Department, Columbia Strong, Yak Mat, Ramey’s Marketplace, and many other organizations are partnering with Jones Companies in getting donations together.
A trailer will be at Ramey’s in Columbia from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday through Wednesday.
