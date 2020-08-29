JCSD website averaging 39K unique visitors per month

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department says they’re seeing a high increase in website visitors.
“Since we went live on March 5 of this year, we’ve averaged over 39,000 unique visitors per month, which is incredible,” JCSD Grants & Statistical Administrator Lance Chancellor said.
Chancellor says for the month of August, the department’s website has received more than 1.2 million page views. He says theirs one specific page that gets the most hits.
“Without a doubt, it’s the inmate roster,” Chancellor said. “The individual pages get viewed over 580 thousand times per month, it is absolutely incredible. Right at or over fifty percent of the page views are of the inmate roster.”
He says their second-most viewed page is the Most Wanted.
“We have a lot of people that go to see our most wanted individuals and that also leads to a lot of tips and leads from the public as to where these folks we’re looking for may be located,” Chancellor said.
Since launching the website, he says the department has located and arrested 53 individuals listed on the Most Wanted section.
“Individuals can submit an anonymous crime tip,” Chancellor said. “We also work very closely with Jones County Crime Stoppers. So if someone has a tip and they are not comfortable or don’t have access to the internet site, they can also call 601-428-STOP and that’s 7867, those last four digits and leave an anonymous tip.”
Chancellor encourages residents and visitors to visit the site and sign up for alerts.
“It may be a missing person alert, it might be a missing child that’s missing and we’d blast that alert out via text message or email or both if you’d like,” said Chancellor.
You can visit the Jones County Sheriff’s Department website at www.jonesso.com.
