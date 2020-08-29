BLM Mississippi ‘Stop the Violence’ event brings local businesses together

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Black Lives Matter Mississippi gathered at the Mount Olive Laurel schoolhouse for an event that brought local business owners together to showcase skills and different products to support the community.
Speeches were also given to remember how far the black community has come.
“Three or four businesses actually came out and set up tables. In my mind and collective as a board, what we thought to do was, the only way to bridge the gap between getting people to spend money and with black businesses, is to get them to know which black businesses they are spending money in,” said Black Lives Matter Mississippi board member Jeremy Bridges. “A lot of people volunteering came out and brought their products and just met and fellowshipped as a people.”
Voter registration was also available for those who were not registered to vote.
Black Lives Matter Mississippi’s next event is at Vernon Dahmer Park in Hattiesburg on Sunday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.
The organization is hosting a prayer vigil for Jacob Black, as well as a tree-planting ceremony to honor the victims of police brutality.
