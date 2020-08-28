USM football players to skip practice, march against social injustice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi football team will not practice Friday as players intend to march in protest of “instances of racial injustice in our country.”
USM players issued a statement via Twitter on Friday morning, saying that “we are standing up against racial injustices and extending our brotherhood to actively speak out against racism.”
The statement says the players plan to march at 5 p.m. from M.M. Roberts Stadium to the front of campus “to stand in solidarity.”
“We as a coaching staff fully support our players in their march against social injustice,” said USM head football coach Jay Hopson.
The USM players protest comes a day after Mississippi State University football players skipped practice to march.
Professional teams have declined to play to protest the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.
According to reports, Blake, a Black man, was shot seven times in the back while Kenosha police officers were trying to detain him.
Games in the National Basketball Association, Women’s National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League and Major League Soccer have been postponed to protest Blake’s shooting as players call for social justice.
