UMMC, MSDH to hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Laurel Saturday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health will be conducting drive-thru testing at the Laurel Cameron Center on Saturday.
To be tested, you must complete a screening first and receive an appointment time.
People experiencing fever, cough or shortness of breath or who have had known or possible exposure to the virus can complete the free online screening at umc.edu/covidscreening. You can also be screened by phone at 601-496-7200 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those deemed to be at high risk will be given a next day appointment for the free drive-thru testing.
Teachers and school staff can be tested by appointment regardless of whether they have symptoms or have had close contact with someone who has the virus.
People will stay inside their vehicles during the test. UMMC will contact people with the results of the test.
The Cameron Center is located at 711 North 10th Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.