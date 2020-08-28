Shower and storm chances remain for the area

We’re starting off this morning with scattered showers skies and temps in the mid-70s. We’ll be cloudy all day with off and on showers from the outer bands of Tropical Depression Laura move through the area. That will give us a 70 percent chance of scattered storms today with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow and Sunday will be nicer with more sunshine and lower rain chances. Highs will be in the low 90s with a few hit-or-miss showers in the afternoon.
Next week looks drier with more sunshine. Highs will be in the low 90s with only a stray shower possible.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.