New Lamar Co. superintendent excited for future of school district

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Steven Hampton has taken over as superintendent for the Lamar County School District.
“I am a third generation educator,” Hampton said. “My grandmother was a teacher. My mother was an educator and administrator. Education runs deep in our family.”
The school board named Hampton the new superintendent Wednesday after the resignation of Tess Smith.
Hampton has been in education for more than 20 years, starting off as an educator, then transitioning to administrative roles. He’s been with the Lamar County School District for the last three years.
“I do appreciate our school board and their confidence in being able to appoint me as quickly as they did,” Hampton said. " It speaks volumes and I’m eternally grateful to our school board and to Tess Smith.”
Hampton says he plans to continue the district’s pattern of excellence through the pandemic.
“I’m excited about the future,” Hampton said. “I know that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and we have effectively changed everything about education. I’m excited about some of the changes and some of the things we’re doing now. I think it’s going to have a lasting impact on how we can better serve our children in the future.”
Hampton was previously the assistant superintendent for the district. His contract for superintendent will run until June 30, 2023.
