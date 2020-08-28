Hattiesburg councilwoman voices concern over garbage cans

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg Ward 2 Councilwoman Deborah Delgado says residents need to do a better job of taking up their trash cans once they’ve been emptied.
She says not only does it create a health concern, but it also reflects poorly on communities.
Trash cans are often left sitting on sidewalks which block pedestrians, causing them to walk out into the roadway.
“It makes the neighborhood look terrible,” Delgado said. “It looks like we’re not enforcing our own code enforcement rules. Garbage cans are supposed to be put out just before they’re to be picked up and they’re to be brought in immediately following the pick-up. It doesn’t take very much to go out there and pull it back in, onto your property.”
Residents who leave their trash cans sitting out all week could possibly face a fine for doing so.
