Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for teachers in Pine Belt

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will host drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for school teachers and staff at different health departments for the next few weeks.
Any K-12, teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health departments listed below.
Testing hours will be from noon - 7 p.m., and no appointment is needed.
Testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff in the Pine Belt:
Friday, Aug. 28
- Perry County - Perry County Health Department: 102 Main Street, New Augusta, MS 39462
Monday, Aug. 31
- Forrest County - Forrest County Health Department: 5008 Old Highway 42, Hattiesburg, MS 39401
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Marion County - Marion County Health Department: 908 Sumrall Road, Columbia, MS 39429
Wednesday, Sept. 2
- Jasper County - Jasper County Health Department: 2761 Highway 15, Bay Springs, MS 39422
- Jefferson Davis County - Jefferson Davis County Health Department: 1185-A Frontage Road, Prentiss, MS 39474
- Wayne County - Wayne County Health Department: 1100-A Cedar Street, Waynesboro, MS 39367
Thursday, Sept. 3
- Jones County - Jones County Health Department: 5168 Old Highway 11, Ellisville, MS 39440
Friday, Sept. 4
- Covington County - Covington County Health Department: 600 South Arrington, Collins, MS 39428
Testing for Lamar County was canceled on Aug. 27 due to weather conditions.
