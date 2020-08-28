Drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites for teachers in Pine Belt

By Renaldo Hopkins | August 28, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT - Updated August 28 at 12:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will host drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for school teachers and staff at different health departments for the next few weeks.

Any K-12, teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health departments listed below.

Testing hours will be from noon - 7 p.m., and no appointment is needed.

Testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff in the Pine Belt:

Friday, Aug. 28

  • Perry County - Perry County Health Department: 102 Main Street, New Augusta, MS 39462

Monday, Aug. 31

  • Forrest County - Forrest County Health Department: 5008 Old Highway 42, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Tuesday, Sept. 1

  • Marion County - Marion County Health Department: 908 Sumrall Road, Columbia, MS 39429

Wednesday, Sept. 2

  • Jasper County - Jasper County Health Department: 2761 Highway 15, Bay Springs, MS 39422
  • Jefferson Davis County - Jefferson Davis County Health Department: 1185-A Frontage Road, Prentiss, MS 39474
  • Wayne County - Wayne County Health Department: 1100-A Cedar Street, Waynesboro, MS 39367

Thursday, Sept. 3

  • Jones County - Jones County Health Department: 5168 Old Highway 11, Ellisville, MS 39440

Friday, Sept. 4

  • Covington County - Covington County Health Department: 600 South Arrington, Collins, MS 39428

Testing for Lamar County was canceled on Aug. 27 due to weather conditions.

