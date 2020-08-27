Wayne County Schools to resume classes on campus

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Wayne County School District will return to their classrooms on Monday.
This comes after school officials say the decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases prompted them in their decision to allow the kids to return, all while using guidelines set by state health officials.
Previously, in-person classes were scheduled to start on Sept. 8 for the students.
A hybrid schedule will be in place as kids with last names starting with A through K will be attending classes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while students with last names starting with L through Z will attend classes on Tuesday and Friday. They will then swap schedules with each other the following week.
Bubba Hathorn, principal for Wayne County High School, says there will be strict measures in place to protect the children.
“Temperatures will be checked at the cars when they get out, they’ll be checked at the bus drop off before they are ever allowed into the building,” Hathorn said. “The students that drive, we’ll check them there, that’s going to be the biggest difference.”
“Missing these past nine weeks of school, I think it’s important,” Hathron said. “We’re up on the first progress reports of school right now of this school year and the decision was made last week to start back on Monday the 31st, and I think it’s a very, very good decision to get these kids back in school here.”
Schools will be providing meals to the students again inside their cafeterias and will keep them distanced from each other while they eat.
