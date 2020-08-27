Thunderstorm chances increase as Laura rainbands move in

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. We’ll be cloudy this morning before thunderstorms move in this afternoon with the outer-most rainbands of Laura. That will give us a 60 percent chance of scattered storms today with highs in the upper 80s. The tornado threat will remain in west Mississippi along and west of I-55. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s.
Rain chance will become more hit-or-miss this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.