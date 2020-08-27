Thunderstorm chances increase as Laura rainbands move in

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temps in the mid-70s. We’ll be cloudy this morning before thunderstorms move in this afternoon with the outer-most rainbands of Laura. That will give us a 60 percent chance of scattered storms today with highs in the upper 80s. The tornado threat will remain in west Mississippi along and west of I-55. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.