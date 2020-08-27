Caretakers charged for drowning of elderly man in Perry Co.

RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two caretakers were charged following an investigation of the death of an elderly man that was found drowned in a pool at a home in Richton on Aug. 15.
According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, deputies and officers from the Richton Police Department responded to the call and made their way to the home off of Camellia Drive.
The victim was pronounced dead at the Perry County General Hospital by Perry County Coroner Mike Malone.
Both PCSO and RPD immediately began investigating the drowning, and after further investigation and reviewing the autopsy report, two caretakers were charged in the investigation.
Angela Vandevelde, 46, was charged with neglect of a vulnerable adult and felony hindering prosecution, and Troy Thomas, 43, was charged with negligent manslaughter.
Vandebelde and Thomas’ bonds were set on Aug. 26, with Vandebelde’s bond set at $51,000 and Thomas’ at $90,000.
Both Vandevelde and Thomas have posted bond and are waiting for their grand jury hearings.
