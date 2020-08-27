Special needs students face problems during COVID-19 pandemic

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Special education students are encountering issues with virtual learning as well as problems with COVID-19 precaution procedures.
Officials say many students with special needs require a hands-on approach from teachers. Something that is proving to be difficult while maintaining social distancing.
“We can’t do certain things,” said Ardella Mack, Director of Special Services for the Forrest County School District. “But, we’re still learning. We’re growing and we’re going to overcome obstacles as they come. We know that challenges are going to rise and we’re going to work through them.”
One of the biggest obstacles special needs students are having is wearing face masks. Officials say those with autism and Asperger Syndrome may have sensory issues, meaning the feeling of wearing a mask can be uncomfortable.
“Certain textures they do not like,” said Mack. “Masks, depending on the fabric, that may irritate the student. Or it may cause some type of problem with them where they are focused on what’s on the face versus what the instructor is saying or what’s before them as far as work.”
However, that is not the only issue.
According to officials, interaction with non-disabled students is major for those with special needs. Something that can’t be done through virtual learning.
“One of the major challenges is that we always want our special needs students to be able to interact with their non-disabled peers,” said Mack. “And so, when they’re virtual, they cannot. It’s either, you know, a small group of students if it’s more than one student in that Google classroom or it’s just the teacher. They need that socialization. They need to be able to play and interact and see their non-disabled peers.”
Mack says about 100 special needs students are enrolled in virtual learning within the Forrest County School District.
