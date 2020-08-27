Sen. Wicker receives Public Service doctorate from WCU

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker was presented with an Honorary Doctor of Public Service degree from William Carey University Thursday afternoon.
Wicker was originally supposed to receive this degree during spring graduation, but it was postponed due to the pandemic. Wicker says he is very grateful to receive this honor.
”It’s a very high honor,” Wicker said. “I’m entirely humbled and so flattered to be in such excellent company. I didn’t realize that Dr. Chester Sword had also received an honorary doctorate here along with people like Eudora Welty and Leontyne Price.”
Wicker received his bachelor and law degrees from the Unversity of Mississippi.
