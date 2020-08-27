4 Miss. men face years in prison over illegal turkey hunting

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal grand jury charged four Mississippi men with illegally hunting turkeys.
The four men: Kenneth Britt of Wesson, Tony Smith of Wesson, Barney Bairfield of Brookhaven and Dustin Treadway of Brookhaven, face federal charges after investigators say they traveled across the country and illegally hunted turkeys.
The four are accused of traveling to Kansas and Nebraska--states where they were not licensed to hunt--and leaving trophy spurs and beards of over 25 wild turkeys.
The legal limit for killing turkeys in Kansas is two per person.
It is against federal laws to transport wildlife across state lines if killed against state law.
Britt also faces a felony of lying to a federal law enforcement officer, while Smith is accused of killing red-shouldered hawks, which is a violation of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
if guilty, Britt faces a total of seven years in prison and a $450,000 fine. Smith faces two and a half years in prison and a $215,000 fine. Bairfield faces three years in prison and a $300,000 fine, and Treadway faces a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.
“The fine sportsmen and women of this state can rest assured that, nationwide, conservation enforcement agencies, along with Agents of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, will continue working together to stop the thievery and abuse of our valuable natural resources,” Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Colonel Steve Adcock said.
