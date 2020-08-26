Rainbands from Hurricane Laura move in this afternoon

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog with temperatures in the mid-70s. We’ll see sunshine this morning before a few thunderstorms move in this afternoon with the outer-most rainbands of Laura. That will give us a 40-percent chance of scattered storms today with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Laura will make landfall tonight on the TX / LA Line as a Category 3. The storm will be too far west to give us any big impacts but we still could see few bands of heavy rain and breezy winds of 15-30 mph Wednesday and Thursday. The tornado threat will remain in west Mississippi along the Mississippi River.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s.
Rain chance will become more hit-or-miss this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
