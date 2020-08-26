Rainbands from Hurricane Laura move in this afternoon

We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies with partly cloudy skies and patchy fog with temperatures in the mid-70s. We’ll see sunshine this morning before a few thunderstorms move in this afternoon with the outer-most rainbands of Laura. That will give us a 40-percent chance of scattered storms today with highs in the upper 80s. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.