Pine Belt doctors speak about changes to CDC testing guidelines

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention altered its guidelines of when a person should get tested for COVID-19 this week.
The CDC now suggests people who have had close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 don’t need to get tested if they have no symptoms.
That’s a change from previous guidelines, which suggested anyone who had close contact with someone with the coronavirus should be tested.
We spoke with Dr. Mark Horne of South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel and Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh of Hattiesburg Clinic about the changes.
Horne said the Mississippi State Department of Health is sticking with its current guidelines on testing.
“In Mississippi, we have a higher than average rate of transmission than other parts of the country, so therefore we’re going to stick with the more stringent guidelines that we’ve been having, at least for now,” Horne said.
Rouhbakhsh suggested the move is driven by a lack of testing supplies.
“We’re getting really stressed in regards to getting test results back in a timely basis because our numbers are continuing to outpace the available resources,” Rouhbakhsh said.
While resources may be stressed, the benefits of widespread testing remain.
“It helps to understand the transmission patterns, it helps us to slow the spread, and by slowing the spread to get back to normal more quickly,” Horne said.
“We cannot rely on symptoms,” Rouhbakhsh said. “This is why this disease has spread from Wuhan, China to Patagonia, Chile in no time, because there are so many asymptomatic spreaders.”
Rouhbakhsh said about 45% of cases are asymptomatic – meaning those people can spread the disease without knowing it because they haven’t been tested.
Under current Mississippi guidelines, you should still seek testing if you come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.