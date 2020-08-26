MEMA sends crew to La. as Hurricane Laura approaches

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is discussing Hurricane Laura as it makes its way toward Louisiana and Texas.
Wednesday afternoon, Laura was upgraded to a Category 4 storm.
While the most significant impacts are expected to hit the Louisiana and Texas cost, parts of Mississippi will likely be heavily impacted by severe weather, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and tornadoes possible.
Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency over the weekend ahead of Marco, which had minimal impact in Mississippi.
Officials are much more concerned with Laura, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or Tuesday morning.
Hancock and Harrison Counties are under a Storm Watch. Storm surge of up to six feet is possible on the coast.
Amike, Pike and Wilkinson Counties are under a Flash Flood Watch for rain that may come with the storm.
Shelters are open in Hancock, Marion and Jefferson Davis Counties.
MEMA Director Greg Michel wants Mississippians to stay vigilant; just because the storm is tracking toward Louisiana and Texas doesn’t mean Mississippians are safe from any impact.
He says MEMA has a team heading to Baton Rogue to assist with any rescues.
