Lamar County School District Superintendent resigns

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County School District Superintendent Tess Smith has resigned from her position.
The school district’s board of education voted during a special called meeting Wednesday afternoon to accept Smith’s resignation.
The change in leadership took effect immediately, with the school board next voting to reassign Smith to a role as transition advisor until Nov. 1, 2020.
Smith will retire from the Lamar County School District on Nov. 1. She has been employed with the district since 1992 and served as superintendent since 2014.
The board then voted to name Dr. Stephen Hampton as the new superintendent. Hampton most recently served as the school district’s director of accountability and research.
Hampton’s contract as superintendent will run until June 30, 2023. He will make $160,000 annually.
