HPSD release fan attendance guidelines for 2020-21 athletic events

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High School Athletics Director Tony Vance released the fan attendance guidelines for the Hattiesburg Public School District for athletic events this fall Wednesday morning.
The guidelines are put in place as a result of an Executive Order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves to limit attendance at all middle school and high school events in Mississippi.
With the guidelines, HPSD will change its ticket sales procedure for the school year as well.
Below are the procedure changes that HPSD will have in place:
Gate Passes & General Admission
- Tickets will be required for children of all ages
- Only Mississippi High School Athletics Association Passes will be accepted
- Free admittance for employees of Hattiesburg Public School District, the City of Hattiesburg and all Military personnel has been suspended for the 2020-2021 school year
- No other student, school or district pass will be allowed
Varsity Football
- Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines, ticket availability will be limited to two tickets per participant for all games.
- All sales of Reserved Season Tickets and “All Sports” passes are suspended for the 2020 Season
- On Monday and Tuesday of home game weeks, participants such as football players, managers, cheerleaders, band members, color guard, dance team members and JROTC will be able to purchase two tickets each. Tickets must be purchased at the Tiger Center on the campus of Hattiesburg High School. The athletic office will have rosters for each group. Each participant’s name will be marked off after the purchase of the tickets.
Middle School Football
- On a home game day, two tickets per participant (football players, football managers and cheerleaders) will be available for purchase at the gate. Each participant’s name will be marked off after the purchase of the tickets.
- Visiting teams must provide a roster. Parents and/or guardians of the visiting team will be allowed to purchase two tickets per participant at the gate.
Volleyball
- On a home game day, two tickets per participant (player & managers) will be available for purchase at the door. Each participant’s name will be marked off after the purchase of the tickets.
- Visiting teams must provide a roster. Parents and/or guardians of the visiting team will be allowed to purchase two tickets per participant at the door.
Every person who enters a venue for an MHSAA sanctioned event, whether indoor or outdoor, will be required to wear a mask at all times.
Fans must follow all social distancing guidelines at all times.
