Day care employee charged with simple assault, child abuse

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A child care employee faces two misdemeanor charges involving a 7-month-old infant.
Stephaine Entrekin was charged with a misdemeanor for simple assault on a minor and a misdemeanor of child abuse after the family of an infant filed charges in Lamar County.
The family’s attorney, Carol Ann Bustin, says the family saw on video Entrekin picking the child up by his arm and putting him on the ground. Bustin provided the video to WDAM.
“She picked him up, by one arm and then swung him a short distance and then let go of his arm and let him fall to the floor,” Bustin said. “When he got to the floor, you can see in the video his face, his head, had hit the floor. Of course, when his parents saw this they were horrified.”
Bustin says the incident happened on Aug. 12 at Creative Kids in Hattiesburg and the family reported the incident to day care management the next day. She says to their knowledge, the day care has not handled the situation.
“Creative Kids has not done anything,”Bustin said. “There’s been no disciplinary actions. There’s been no effort to perhaps educate the caregivers about proper handling of infants. There’s been no apology, there’s been no expression of concern about the child’s well being.”
According to Bustin, that’s when the family came to her to see what else could be done. She says they have filed complaints with the department of health and reported the incident to Child Protective Services.
She says the family wants to make sure this does not happen to another child.
“They felt like this was one incident that they just happened, coincidentally, to see on camera, it made them worry about what else they have not seen,” Bustin said. “If they were just able to stumble upon this one incident, how much more is going on?”
Creative Kids owner Jeff Bryant did not comment except to say that the incident has been logged into their system.
The family has removed the child from the daycare. Entrekin has bonded out.
