Covington County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in the Mount Olive area in mid-August.
The sheriff’s department described 25-year-old Gloria Danielle Brady as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 80 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She has a scarred left upper arm from a previous injury and was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt.
If you have any information regarding Brady’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281 or 601-765-0005.
