Covington County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

Covington County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
According to the Covington County Sheriff's Office, Gloria Danielle Brady was last seen in the Mount Olive area in mid-August. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | August 26, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 4:05 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in the Mount Olive area in mid-August.

The sheriff’s department described 25-year-old Gloria Danielle Brady as 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 80 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

She has a scarred left upper arm from a previous injury and was last seen wearing black pants and a white shirt.

If you have any information regarding Brady’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-765-8281 or 601-765-0005.

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.