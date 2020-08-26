COVID-19 and storm shelters: What to do if you need shelter during coronavirus pandemic

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although Hurricane Laura is not expected to make any impacts in the Pine Belt, it is still a good idea to be prepared.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is asking Mississippians to use other options first before using storm shelters. MEMA Director Gregory Michel says congregate shelters place more people at risk for contracting COVID-19.
Local coronavirus experts remind people that the deadly virus pays no attention to weather conditions.
“The most important thing to remember is we’ve all been through hurricanes before, we’ve been through tornadoes before,” said W. Mark Horne M.D., Chief Medical Officer at South Central Regional Medical Center. “The virus doesn’t care. It doesn’t care what the reason is- no matter how good the reason is- for not practicing distancing or wearing a mask. If you let your guard down, the virus is going to take advantage of it.”
Dr. Horne says if people do not continue doing the basics such as wearing a face mask, social distancing and washing their hands, there is a possibility of an increase of coronavirus cases after the storms.
Meantime, while you are out picking up groceries and preparing for storms, you may want to get a flu shot. Pine Belt health experts say due to similarities between COVID-19 and flu symptoms, getting the flu vaccination is critical.
“It will be crucial this year because as everyone knows this illness is very similar to the flu in terms of the symptomatology,” said Dr. Rambod Rouhbakhsh with the Hattiesburg Clinic. “It’s very difficult to tell the difference. And now that we have this kind of testing lag and these tests are taking longer and longer to come back, we have the potential to have these people quarantined for long periods of time when they could actually just have a cold or the flu. And, it becomes very difficult when all these people could then be tested for COVID, which would further the stress of the testing.”
