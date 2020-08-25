Rain today, heavier rain expected tomorrow in advance of Laura

Currently, Laura will head towards the TX / LA Line Wednesday Night and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3. As of now, it looks like Laura will be too far west to give us any big impacts but we still could see bands of heavy rain and breezy winds of 15-30 mph Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely. Scattered T-Storms are expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. Rain chance will become more hit-or-miss this weekend with highs in the low 90s.