Rain today, heavier rain expected tomorrow in advance of Laura

We started off this morning with cloudy skies with scattered showers and temps in the mid 70s. We’ll continue to see the outer rainbands from the remnants of Marco this afternoon. That will give us a 60-70% chance of rain today with highs only in the mid to upper 80s. Temps will fall into the low 80s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s. Scattered showers will continue across the Pine Belt on Wednesday in advance of Laura.
Currently, Laura will head towards the TX / LA Line Wednesday Night and is expected to make landfall as a Category 3. As of now, it looks like Laura will be too far west to give us any big impacts but we still could see bands of heavy rain and breezy winds of 15-30 mph Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely. Scattered T-Storms are expected for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s. Rain chance will become more hit-or-miss this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.