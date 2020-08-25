Petal man charged with drug trafficking

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man was arrested Friday after a search warrant led to the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash.
On Monday, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Isaac Bryce Smith, who is charged with trafficking a controlled substance with a firearm enhancement.
Smith was arrested after the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team searched a home in the Macedonia community that led to the seizure of approximately 7.7 pounds of marijuana and edible THC gummies, four weapons and $8,994 in cash.
Smith was booked in the Forrest County Correctional Facility.
