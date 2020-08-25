Petal man charged with drug trafficking

Petal man charged with drug trafficking
Isaac Bryce Smith is charged with trafficking a controlled substance with a firearm enhancement. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | August 25, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated August 25 at 3:30 PM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man was arrested Friday after a search warrant led to the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash.

On Monday, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of 20-year-old Isaac Bryce Smith, who is charged with trafficking a controlled substance with a firearm enhancement.

Smith was arrested after the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team searched a home in the Macedonia community that led to the seizure of approximately 7.7 pounds of marijuana and edible THC gummies, four weapons and $8,994 in cash.

Smith was booked in the Forrest County Correctional Facility.

Police seized drugs, cash and weapons during the search.
Police seized drugs, cash and weapons during the search. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.