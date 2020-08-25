Only two remain, which flag will end up on the November ballot?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -It was an unexpected move by the state flag commission when they narrowed the options down to two designs.
From digital to flying form, the five final designs flew one by one outside the Old Capitol as commissioners and members of the public waited for just the right glimpse for a photo. And they admit it made a difference to see them in that format.
“When we didn’t have the breeze, the ones that have more or less the solid blue background, it just looked like a blue flag,” said commissioner Betsey Hamilton. “3 and 4, you could at least see multiple colors.”
As part of the subsequent meeting, they were made aware of a discovery about the second design.
“When we were clearing the rights, the designer told us that the magnolia in that flag is clip art that he purchased online or she,” explained Mississippi Department of Archives and History Executive Director Katie Blount.
But any concerns were short lived as they decided to further narrow the finalists.
“It would give us a lot of information to see a vote based on fewer number of flags to get a better idea of where the public wants us to go,” noted commissioner Robyn Tannehill.
They first voted to eliminate number 2 and 5. But then...decided to take it down to just 1 and 4. “It allows us to go head to head with two flags. Then, the people really have a choice.”
Flag expert Clay Moss weighed in on the designs and answered questions from the commission. “
Commissioners took suggestions from Moss and voted to widen the red and gold stripes on what’s being called the “New Magnolia Flag”.
To choose your favorite, click HERE.
The final selection that will appear on November’s ballot will be made September 2.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.