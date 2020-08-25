Murder conviction upheld in 2015 Waynesboro shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Tuesday, the Mississippi Court of Appeals affirmed the first-degree murder conviction of a man sentenced to life in prison for the 2015 shooting death of Gary Martin in Waynesboro.
A Wayne County jury convicted David Lacey for Martin’s death in December 2018 after less than two hours of deliberations.
According to court documents, Martin was killed in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Waynesboro in the early morning hours of July 12, 2015.
Witnesses at the trial testified that Martin was in the parking lot trying to buy crack cocaine.
Sidney Henderson testified that he approached Martin’s truck to sell him crack, but Martin did not want the crack because he believed it was fake. Henderson testified that he told Martin he could get him real crack, but he would have to go inside the apartment complex first.
The two drove to a different location in the apartment complex parking lot and Henderson went to retrieve the drugs while Martin remained in his truck.
Henderson testified that when he returned, Lacey was standing beside the driver’s side window of Martin’s truck and Demarco Felps was standing away from the truck.
Martin told Henderson he was no longer interested in buying the drugs, saying Lacey and Felps had “been jacking him all day and night,” according to Henderson’s testimony.
Henderson testified that he asked Felps why they were “running the money off.” While he was talking to Felps, Henderson heard gunfire and saw Lacey holding a gun pointed to the ground, according to Henderson’s testimony. Henderson said Martin’s truck then hit a garbage bin and a parked vehicle.
Lacey, Felps and Henderson fled the scene before police arrived, but Henderson went to police the next day to give a statement.
Waynesboro police found Martin dead in his truck, slumped over in the driver’s seat with a $100 bill in his hand and his wallet in his pocket. Shell casings found at the scene matched the bullet that struck Martin, but the gun used was never recovered.
Four usable finger prints were also found at the crime scene, one of which belonged to Lacey, according to the testimony of a forensic scientist from the Mississippi Forensic Lab.
Lacey and Felps were charged with armed robbery and capitol murder. Henderson was charged with accessory after the fact to armed robbery and capital murder and as a habitual offender, but the charge was not pursued.
Before trial, the charges were severed for Lacey and Felps and the state proceeded to try both at the same time on the capital murder charge.
At the end of the trial, the state requested and received a lesser-included offense jury instruction of first-degree murder for Lacey and armed robbery for Felps, according to court documents.
The jury found Felps not guilty, but convicted Lacey of first-degree murder.
Lacey appealed, arguing the trial court made errors regarding his jury instruction, including allowing the state to receive the instruction on first-degree murder, not allowing his request for an instruction of manslaughter and failing to instruct the jury on the definition of deliberate design.
Lacey also argued the evidence was not sufficient to support the jury’s verdict and that the trial court erred by limiting the number of peremptory jury challenges for both co-defendants during the jury selection process.
Lacey claims the errors resulted in a violation of his constitutional right to a fair trial.
The Mississippi Court of Appeals reviewed his arguments and found no error by the trial court, ruling that there was enough evidence to support the jury’s verdict.
