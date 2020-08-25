More than 500 students, 100 school staff quarantined in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released numbers showing 720 schools in 74 Mississippi counties have reported COVID-19 cases.
MSDH released the county numbers for the week of Aug. 17 to Aug. 21. The statistics feature the number of new cases and outbreaks among students and staff for that week as well as the total since school started. The numbers are reported by county, not by school district.
According to MSDH numbers, 580 students and 108 school staff members in Pine Belt counties were quarantined last week after exposure to COVID-19.
The department of health defines an outbreak as three or more cases in a class or group withing 14 days.
You can view the full breakdown for Pine Belt counties below:
You can view a breakdown of all Mississippi counties here.
