HPD asks for public’s help locating missing woman

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Sumrall woman.
According to police, 21-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Charlene Bryant was last seen in Hattiesburg on Aug. 16, 2020 in the 100 bock of Plaza Drive at University Inn leaving with three men, possibly heading to Biloxi.
Police described Bryant as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with blue eyes and long, straight brown hair. She has an infinity sign tattoo on her left thigh and a tattoo of a baby elephant and mother on her left wrist.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact HPD or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
