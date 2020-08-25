Forrest Co. Sheriff discusses threat of THC candies after two busts

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Department is warning parents of marijuana-infused candies after seizing edibles during two recent drug busts in the county.
These candies have been infused with tetrahydrocannabinol, the main active ingredient in marijuana that is legal for medical uses in 33 states and for recreational use in 11 states. In Mississippi, it remains illegal.
“The problem is this thing is 20 times or has THC content 20 times higher than what just one joint would have,” Sheriff Charlie Sims said.
Sims says despite the warning labels on the packaging, he’s concerned with what could happen if the marijuana candy gets into the hands of a child.
“It’s not that it’s going to cause an overdose or kill the child, but it will have some medical implications, it will cause illness,” Sims said.
Sims said these edibles usually come from states where marijuana is legal and regulated by state law. But once it crosses into the Magnolia State, it’s trouble.
“Obviously being brought into our state, it will more than likely be sold,” Sims said.
The sheriff’s department and other agencies recently seized edibles resembling candy during a traffic stop. On Friday, the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team seized THC gummies during a search at a home in the Macedonia community.
If you are a parent and you find THC candy in your child’s possession, what should you do?
“Call us! Let us know, and we’ll take it from there,” Sims said.
The sheriff said he just wants the public to be aware.
“We want people to be aware it looks like candy, it’s packaged like candy, but when you read it, it does say it’s medicated and it contains that THC component,” Sims said.
Selling or even possessing THC edibles is a felony in Mississippi and Sims said you will be prosecuted.
