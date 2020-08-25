Drivers urged to use caution driving on wet roads

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As stormy weather moves through the Pine Belt, it’s not uncommon to see more accidents along the roadway.
Rain can create dangerous conditions for drivers and affect the way a vehicle handles on wet pavement.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is urging the public to use caution while driving in these conditions.
Sgt. Travis Luck with MHP says speed is the cause of most accidents, some of which could have been avoided.
“One of the main things is to slow down,” Luck said. “When you travel at high rates of speed or over the posted speed limit, especially in rain, you’re chances of losing control, hydroplaning and those factors, they come into play.”
“Whatever the posted speed limit may be, we encourage people to slow below the posted speed limit 10-12 miles an hour at least,” Luck added.
Some tips for driving in bad weather are as follows:
- Drivers need to slow down and leave a bigger space between themselves and the vehicle in front of them.
- If the road in front of you is flooded, choose an alternate route, do not attempt to drive through it.
- Always obey traffic warning and posted speed limit signs.
- After going through water, accelerate slowly and ease into your braking.
- Drive with low beams on.
- Be aware of other drivers and potential objects that may have blown onto the roadway.
- Be courteous to other drivers and if you are involved in an accident, dial 911.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, those who drive in the rain have a 70% higher chance of getting into an accident.
