Doctor says healthcare system could overload as flu season approaches

“I also see looming on the horizon are potential problems with the flu season that is coming up,” said Griffin. “The flu, by itself normally during the upcoming season, is a problem all of itself with several people who have chronic problems. Especially asthma, COPD, having significant problems and requiring hospitalizations. There are even deaths from obtaining the flu. This is even in children. With the appearance of the COVID-19 pandemic, our concern, the health concern is that there will be a system that could potentially be overloaded.”