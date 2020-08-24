Waynesboro-Wayne County Library to extend hours

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro-Wayne County Library will be extending its hours starting Sept. 8.
This will allow visitors access to books, computers and the fax machine.
It will also give students an opportunity to have access to research material needed for schoolwork.
The new hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Masks will be required for all patrons, and gloves will be necessary for those wishing to browse the through the bookshelves and will be made available by the library for those who need them.
