Sandbags, face masks available in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As we gear up for Tropical Storm Marco’s and Tropical Storm Laura’s potential impact, emergency management agencies are taking steps to prepare the Pine Belt.
Marco is approaching the Louisiana coast. Forrest County Emergency Management says the county will not run into tropical storm force winds from that system.
However, it is possible we will see some tropical downpours and sporadic wind gusts.
Aside from Marco, there is some concern with the uncertainty of Tropical Storm Laura. That’s something Forrest County EMA Director Glen Moore is preparing for.
“Even if we do not see the one to three inches of rain that’s predicted for Marco, there’s still some uncertainty with what’s going to happen with Laura,” said Moore. “While the weather is decent this morning, it’s a good idea to go ahead and make plans for worst case scenario, so we will be giving out sandbags.”
You can also pick up sandbags from the locations below until 8 p.m. Monday.
· Forrest County EOC: 4080 U.S. Highway 11, Hattiesburg
· Hattiesburg Fire Department Station #1: 810 Main Street
· Petal Fire Station #1: 102 Fairchild Drive
“You can come and grab a sandbag that’s already filled, or you can grab the shovel and fill one yourself,” said Moore.
According to Moore, it’s also a good time to make sure your hurricane kit is in order.
“Just use the next few days, be prepared, get that kit together and just, you know, we’ll know more probably by Wednesday for what Laura will bring to our area,” said Moore.
In addition to sandbags, the Forrest County EMA be giving out free masks at the sandbag locations. You can also call 601-544-5911 for mask delivery.
