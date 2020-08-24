President Trump approves disaster declaration for Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - FEMA announced on Monday that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Mississippi as tropical storms Marco and Laura continue.
President Trump’s approval of an emergency disaster declaration for the state authorizes FEMA to identify and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to reduce the impacts of the emergency.
This assistance is for the following counties: Adams, Amite, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George, Greene, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, Marion, Pearl River, Perry, Pike, Stone, Walthall, Wayne and Wilkinson.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.