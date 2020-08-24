Pine Belt residents prep for possible storms

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With potential storm threats on the way, residents in the Pine Belt are preparing.
Tyler Bradshaw and her family are taking all necessary precautions for this week’s storms.
“We have to tie our trash cans down because they like to fly away during storms,” Bradshaw said. “My back room floods, so we’ve got sandbags and boards to push up against it and we’re going to board our front windows. My dogs have bones because they’re terrified of storms. My son has Legos and a game to play with. That’s basically all we can do now.”
Bradshaw is hoping the storms won’t be too bad.
“I don’t think it’s supposed to be that bad because it’s supposed to turn and go through Louisiana first.”
But she plans to be well prepared if it does.
“You lose things. You can have something, a tree fall on something in your backyard or you could have something fly away and hit a neighbor’s house,” Bradshaw said. “If we don’t prepare for it, it’s kind of pointless. What if we get winds and something blows into someone’s house or rain so much that it starts to flood, You have to prepare.”
Emergency management is encouraging people to keep an emergency kit on hand.
