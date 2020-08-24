More COVID-19 testing sites coming to the Pine Belt this week

Most coronavirus tests require healthcare workers to shove large swabs up the patient's nose. (Source: Patrick Lloyd WMBF)
By Jalen Dogan | August 24, 2020 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated August 24 at 7:44 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New testing sites for COVID-19 will be available in the Pine Belt later this week.

The following testing sites will be offered:

  • Waynesboro, MS - City Auditorium
  • Laurel, MS - Cameron Center

The site in Waynesboro will be available for appointment on August 27th, while the site in Laurel will be available on August 29th.

You can complete an online screening form here at any time or by calling 601-496-7200, (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday).

Only people with an appointment will be tested.

For other testing locations available statewide, please go here.

