More COVID-19 testing sites coming to the Pine Belt this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - New testing sites for COVID-19 will be available in the Pine Belt later this week.
The following testing sites will be offered:
- Waynesboro, MS - City Auditorium
- Laurel, MS - Cameron Center
The site in Waynesboro will be available for appointment on August 27th, while the site in Laurel will be available on August 29th.
You can complete an online screening form here at any time or by calling 601-496-7200, (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday).
Only people with an appointment will be tested.
For other testing locations available statewide, please go here.
